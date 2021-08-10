Eliem Therapeutics begins trading on Nasdaq, raising $80M

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTD. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.