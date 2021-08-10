Cancel
Eliem Therapeutics begins trading on Nasdaq, raising $80M

By Rick Morgan
 3 days ago
Eliem Therapeutics, a Redmond-based biotech targeting nervous system disorders, began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The company priced 6.4 million shares at $12.50 per share and expects to raise $80 million in gross proceeds. Eliem is trading under the ticker symbol ELYM. Eliem joins a growing list of Seattle-area...

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

