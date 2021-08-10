Eliem Therapeutics begins trading on Nasdaq, raising $80M

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ('Dermata' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW), a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,571,428 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,571,428 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $7.00 per share at a combined offering price of $7.00, for gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Dermata has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 385,714 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 385,714 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock and warrants are being offered by the Company.
