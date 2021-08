What would you do if you were given the choice of improving your own life at the cost of another’s? The moral dilemma and the gap between selfish and selfless are brought to light by the newest game from developer Variable State. Last Stop is a supernatural sci-fi drama adventure game focused mainly on the narrative that feels like a crossover episode between Doctor Who and The Twilight Zone. However, the game feels like a story that could’ve been told without the video game mechanics. Last Stop is a game about unremarkable people embarking on extraordinary events. The five-hour adventure is split into three separate tales that revolve around three characters that have nothing in common until they ultimately intermingle to form a wider plot.