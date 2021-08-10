Carpinteria man found guilty of killing Eric Romero

Scott Robert Fleming of Carpinteria has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Eric Romero. On Aug. 5, a jury found Fleming guilty on charges of voluntary manslaughter, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and battery causing serious bodily injury, as well as a special allegation for personally inflicting great bodily injury in the killing of Romero, according to statement from Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.