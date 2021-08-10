Cancel
NFL

Listen Now! Podcast: Evolve with changing sports coverage or be left behind

Star-Banner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know the USA TODAY Network has 17 news sites in Florida?. After Gannett and Gatehouse merged in 2019, it created the largest newspaper company in the country with some 260 papers. The Florida Sports Network. In Florida, six Gannett sites and 11 Gatehouse sites combined to give us...

www.ocala.com

Comments / 0

Florida State
Melbourne
NFL
NASCAR
Podcast
Sports
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

Jaspersons to retire from Sun sports coverage

If you’re lucky, there’s people in your life who you can’t remember meeting. Not for lack of memory, but because it seems impossible to have existed without them. Ron and Jo Jasperson seem to have that kind of relationship. The know they met through a softball league, but the details of the exact moment seem inconsequential compared to the 40 years of memories they’ve accrued since.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Podcast: Listener Spotlight With Nathaniel From Kentucky

One of my favorite offseason podcast series is the Listener Spotlight. I have a Jets fan on the show to tell their stories about rooting for the team. Sometimes we get fans from unlikely places. Last week I welcomed a Jets fan from Arkansas. This week Nathaniel from Kentucky joins me to talk about what it’s like to root for our favorite team from the Bluegrass State.
Florida StateStar-Banner

Gator notebook: Mental health a priority for Florida players

Prioritizing mental health is one takeaway from the pandemic-ridden 2020 season for Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the country throughout 2020, and social justice issues were at the forefront of the minds of many, Robinson witnessed firsthand the impact on the student-athletes he’s tasked daily with guiding and developing.
Daytona Beach, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Business News: Daytona project revving up some interest

We now have some detail on the plans to use NASCAR land at Bellevue Avenue and Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Hillwood Development Co., a Dallas-based firm led by Ross Perot Jr., has submitted plans to the City of Daytona Beach for a 635,800-square-foot industrial warehouse with buildout by 2023. Dubbed Project Tarpon, it would use entrances from Bellevue, Williamson and Beville Road.
College SportsStar-Banner

Whitley: Bowden should be all-time winningest coach

Before we ponder whether Minecraft will become an Olympic sport, allow me to ask a question as eternal as the Olympic flame:. The outrage I have in mind isn’t new, but Bobby Bowden’s death makes it freshly relevant. In a just world, he would be the all-time leader in wins for “major” college programs with 388 victories. But the Keystone NCAA Cops stripped FSU of 12 wins in 2010 as part of an academic cheating scandal.
NFLStar-Banner

Gators' Copeland, Valentino learn to ignore unqualified social media critics

The internet may be wondrous, but it can also be a nasty place — if you don’t believe me, check the mentions of the Florida football players after a loss. Whether it be anything from demeaning messages to questions regarding ability, student-athletes have faced it — though, of course, that’s not every commenter; social media can also be wholesome and beneficial, it can bring people together and keep people connected.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.2.21

Read all about it: Everything you need to know about the day in Florida politics. There’s no way to spin it. The weekend sucked for front-line health care workers. Florida cemented its place as the national epicenter of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 22,000 new cases reported on Saturday alone, setting a new daily record. According to the Florida Hospital Association, hospitalization numbers are just as dire, with more than 10,000 people currently laid up.
Florida StateStar-Banner

Tributes from coaches, players to 'legend among legends' Bobby Bowden pour in

The passing of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden Sunday morning has generated numerous tributes. "Everybody talks about how he's a legend. In my opinion, I couch Bobby Bowden as a legend among legends. He's that high above. He's an incredible man. You talk about the football program and the great success he had, but the more personal things that he's done for young man who come into this program based on his faith, which I admire tremendously. I think it's still important in college athletics to have that kind of person who has those kind of values and cares about these young men in terms of their future. I don't think you can find a better person than Bobby Bowden in that regard. God bless him and his family. I know we all love him and we all appreciate everything he's done for Florida State. I know every time I've had a chance to interact with him, several times in this office, it's an inspiration in a lot of ways to me and to everybody else he meets."
Florida StateStar-Banner

Remembering FSU's Bobby Bowden: Tribute collection page with stories, photos and memories

Bobby Bowden, who built Florida State University's football program into a national power and coached there for more than three decades, won admiration off the field for a humble, humorous personality unlike almost any football coach in history. He dazzled the media with his candor and self-deprecating jokes. He endeared himself to the public with his Southern charm and religious devotion.
College SportsStar-Banner

Robinson says Gators 'going to find a way to incorporate' Diwun Black

Now that junior linebacker Diwun Black is enrolled at Florida and practicing with the Gators, the inquiry has turned from “when” to “where." UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham didn’t nail Black down to one position when Grantham spoke to the media Friday, highlighting Black’s ability to play several spots on the defense.
College SportsStar-Banner

Gators notebook: Zachary Carter making statement in preseason camp

Heading into his final season of collegiate football, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter is locked in. That was the message Wednesday from Florida defensive line coach David Turner, who repeatedly praised his redshirt senior defensive lineman for the work he’s put in dating back to last season. Turner highlighted his...

