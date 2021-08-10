Listen Now! Podcast: Evolve with changing sports coverage or be left behind

The passing of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden Sunday morning has generated numerous tributes. "Everybody talks about how he's a legend. In my opinion, I couch Bobby Bowden as a legend among legends. He's that high above. He's an incredible man. You talk about the football program and the great success he had, but the more personal things that he's done for young man who come into this program based on his faith, which I admire tremendously. I think it's still important in college athletics to have that kind of person who has those kind of values and cares about these young men in terms of their future. I don't think you can find a better person than Bobby Bowden in that regard. God bless him and his family. I know we all love him and we all appreciate everything he's done for Florida State. I know every time I've had a chance to interact with him, several times in this office, it's an inspiration in a lot of ways to me and to everybody else he meets."