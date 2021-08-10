Nancy Lopez

Lopez, Nancy (Welch) passed away on Sunday, June 27. Born on August 15, 1929, Nancy was the fifth of six children, with four older brothers (Fred, Robert, Wayne, and Richard) and a younger sister (Patricia). On February 22, 1947, Nancy met her future husband, Armando “Lope” Lopez, on a blind date. Once he looked at her auburn hair it was love at first sight. Nine months later, on November 22, 1947 they became engaged, and fifteen months later, on May 22, 1948, they married. Nancy and Lope were blessed with four children: Kristine, Mark, Stephen and Wayne. All four children are happily married, and have added 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren to the family. In 1968 Nancy returned to school and obtained her high school diploma. Always looking to do good in the world, she soon after was employed as the office manager for the Medical Mission Sisters, for whom she worked for decades in support of their mission to provide healthcare to the poor throughout the world.