WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPECWKRC) - "A huge mistake," is what Governor Ron DeSantis is calling mandating mask for Florida students. At a rally on Friday, the governor announced he would be signing an executive order directing the Florida Department of Health and State Department of Education to give parents the right to decide whether to mask children or not. The governor cited they have that right under the Parents' Bill of Rights that he signed into law last month.