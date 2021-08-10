Kansas City Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp focuses on growth over competition
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It’s been a windy road for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp. This offseason makes it year-five for the 25-year-old. “It’s been an interesting journey, but I’ve gotten used to it," Kemp said. "I’ve been here a little bit, so I know Coach [Andy] Reid’s camps and how tough they are. You kind of have to mentally prepare. I’m comfortable in the offense, and I’ve gotten to learn quite a bit. I’m happy to be here and happy to do what I can.”www.kshb.com
