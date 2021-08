SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to the morning, a few areas of fog so make sure to allow for extra travel time to get where you are going. This afternoon we will see the 90s once again with an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Tomorrow and the rest of the weekend looks about the same, highs in the 90s with isolated showers and storms. Still keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Fred right now it still looks like we will see little to no impacts from the storm but we will keep an eye on it.