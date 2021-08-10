Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cumberland, northwestern Amelia and southwestern Powhatan Counties through 615 PM EDT At 524 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cumberland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cumberland, Guinea Mills, Tobaccoville, Trenholm, Sunnyside, Morven, Macon, Ballsville, Angola, Oak Forest, Hawk, Maplewood, Whiteville, Grays Siding, Lodore, Lake Powhatan, Hatchers, Trents Mill, Ashby and Rodophil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH