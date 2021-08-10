Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia West central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Clinton, Fort Washington, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, National Harbor, Nationals Park, Howard University, Gallaudet University, Fort Totten, RFK Stadium, Andrews Air Force Base, Landover, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Hyattsville, East Riverdale, New Carrollton and Walker Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH