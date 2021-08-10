Special Weather Statement issued for Goochland, Powhatan, Western Chesterfield, Western Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goochland; Powhatan; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND SOUTHWESTERN HANOVER COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND At 524 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm with heavy downpours was located near Wyndham, or near Tuckahoe, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy downpours are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richmond, Ashland, Downtown Richmond, Bon Air, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Tuckahoe, University Of Richmond, Manakin, Glen Allen, Sabot, Laurel, Wyndham, Lakeside, Johnsons Springs, Elmont, Solomons Store, Atlee, Ashcake and Roslyn Hills. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.