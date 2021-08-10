Cancel
Jeff Hysjulien AIA, NCARB

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor of Architecture, North Dakota State University, Bachelor of Science, North Dakota State University. For more than 20 years, Jeff Hysjulien AIA, NCARB has focused on mixed-use projects with a special emphasis on wellness facilities and fitness centers. His experience leading design teams has honed his skills in the creative process as well as his focus on the customer experience. His understanding of demanding clients combined with a business sense for development makes him a potent practitioner, while his outgoing, optimistic personality makes him an ideal colleague.

