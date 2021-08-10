Walk Among Hundreds of Butterflies In This Tropical Mass. Paradise
Whether you're searching for a romantic day-date or an educational family day trip, this butterfly garden in Westford is sure to be a perfect pick. The Butterfly Place, located in Westford, Massachusetts, is nothing short a tropical paradise full of hundreds of free-flying butterflies. As you stroll through the garden's winding pathways during your visit, you'll see a variety of both tropical and native New England butterflies that seem to dance through the air in between trips to the garden's flowers. Other small creatures like koi fish and quail birds also live peacefully among the butterflies.fun107.com
