Norwalk, CT

Face Coverings Required in Norwalk Regardless of Vaccination Status starting August 13

norwalkct.org
 6 days ago

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced today, August 10, 2021, that effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 13, the city of Norwalk will require indoor face coverings for all people, regardless of their vaccination status. The Mayor’s executive order affects all establishments in Norwalk, such as bars, gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, hardware stores, and supermarkets where physical distancing cannot be maintained. This order will be enforced by the Norwalk Police Department and Norwalk Health Department.

