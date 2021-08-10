Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Statement: Mayor Garcetti on Senate passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

lamayor.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Investments in public transportation, bridges, clean energy and water systems, and broadband are the building blocks of a prosperous future for Los Angeles. We’re already investing billions of dollars in infrastructure locally, and these funds are a chance to double down on that work to protect public health, fortify the foundation of our City, and open new doors of opportunity across our region. I want to thank President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Senators Feinstein and Padilla, and everyone involved for their efforts to get this historic bill through the Senate.”

