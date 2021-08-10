Pasternack Expands Its Line of Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Deliver PIM levels of Less Than -160 dBc

It is a constant struggle for regional industrial distributors to be top-of-mind with their customers. The competition for mindshare comes from local distributors, the nationals, disruptors like Amazon and Home Depot, and disintermediators (suppliers who sell directly to customers through online marketplaces). Differentiation is difficult as these competitors sell either the same or very similar MRO products as you. Do you know how much spend leakage is occurring with your accounts? How do you keep and grow your share of customer spend? How to you stay top-of-mind for not only replenishment but spot-buys?