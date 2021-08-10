Mr. Paul Wayne Hankinson, age 74, of Patriot, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his residence. Paul was born on August 18, 1946 in Milan, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County and was the son of the late John Paul “John Hank” and Nadine (Whitham) Hankinson. Paul graduated in 1964 from Patriot High School and was inducted into the United States Air Force on August 14, 1964 in Louisville, Kentucky and left for basic training in Texas in August 1964. Paul was united in marriage on November 6, 1964 to Sherry Mayfield and this union was blessed with two children, Dale and Shelley. Paul left for Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada in December 1964 and was a water and waste specialist. He received the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman First Class on August 13, 1968 at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1973, Paul bought a farm in Patriot, Indiana where he resided until his passing. He drove a truck for National for several years and later was employed as a school bus driver for the Switzerland County School System for several years. Paul was later united in marriage to Deborah Kay Roberts on June 6, 1981 at the Quercus Grove United Methodist Church. This happy blended family was blessed with four children, Lori, Dustin, Derek and Samantha. Paul enjoyed farming and raised tobacco, hay, corn, pigs and cattle. Paul joined Millwright Local No.1036 of Greenwood, Indiana (Union Local No.1076) where he was a member for several years. Paul bought a few horses with his sister, Darlene whom was a jockey and trainer and loved attending the River Downs and Latonia Racetracks. Paul was a member of the Rising Sun American Legion Post #59 and was a former member of the Vevay VFW Post #5396. Paul enjoyed golfing, spending time with his friends at the American Legion where he loved playing cards and pull tabs, telling and playing jokes and making people laugh. He also enjoyed collecting knives, coins and everyone’s lighters. Most of all, Paul loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed having his annual hog roast for the Royal Order of Rednecks of Patriot. He also loved spending time with his siblings and attending the family reunions.