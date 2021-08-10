Cancel
Vevay, IN

Mr. Robert Wayne “Bobby” Martin

Mr. Robert Wayne “Bobby” Martin, age 69, of Vevay, Indiana, passed away at 9:04 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at the King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana. Bobby was born on October 9, 1951 in Madison, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was the son of the late Robert Russell and Ona B. (Brown) Martin. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Switzerland County and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. Bobby was inducted into the United States Air Force in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1980. He was later united in marriage to Donna Lou Beutel on August 26, 1972 at the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church. Bobby and Donna shared 49 years of marriage together and was blessed with two children, Ona and Jason. He was employed from 1970-1980 as an aircraft mechanic for the Department of Defense. He enjoyed farming and raised, tobacco, hay and cattle. He also enjoyed restoring tractors and owned and operated Martins Antique Tractor Parts Store since 1995. Bobby was a member of the Spring Branch Baptist Church and the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He was a former member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185. Bobby also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandson.

