Energy Industry

The Race to Build a Commercial Fusion Reactor

By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
EETimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFusion is the process by which the sun and stars generate energy. The blast furnace that is our sun generates temperatures and pressures that drive hydrogen atoms to collide and fuse. How can fusion be harnessed to generate power here on Earth? One company, General Fusion, is developing magnetic field...

www.eetimes.com

#Nuclear Fusion#Fusion Power#Energy System#Culham General Fusion#General Fusion#Magnetized Target Fusion#Mtf
Economy
Industry
Science
Energy Industry
Energy Industry
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Make Hydrogen Fuel From Aluminum and Water

As countries aspire to move away from fossil fuels and minimize their carbon emissions, the limitations of renewable energies are also coming to the fore. Electric engines that can power transoceanic flights are still a distant reality and therefore, alternate fuels like hydrogen also need to be developed. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have now found a simple way to generate hydrogen fuel anywhere, using aluminum and water.
Energy Industry

General Fusion Takes Aim at Practical Fusion Power

It might be time to retire that overused joke about nuclear fusion always being 30 years away. Burnaby, British Columbia-based General Fusion plans to build a large-scale demonstration reactor at the UK's national fusion research laboratory campus in Culham near Oxford. The plant, 70 percent the size of a commercial...
Energy Industry

The Hydrogen Stream: New push from Oman, a guide to produce hydrogen from aluminum and more blue hydrogen projects

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed an agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)’s Training and Development Centre to set up a National Hydrogen Alliance (NHA), reports the official news agency from Oman, ONA. The alliance comprises 13 bodies from public and private sectors including operators of oil and gas, educational and research institutions and port authorities. Among the participants, are heavyweights like BP, Shell and Total, and universities, including German University (GUtech). “Oman is in contact with different countries in the world and occupies a prominent place in the global arena due to its climate, strategic geographical location and expertise in leading the shift towards renewable energy green hydrogen,” said Salim Nasir Al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and reported by ONA.
Energy Industry

NREL’s Thermoplastic Blade Research Dives Deep With Verdant Power’s Tidal Energy Turbines

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers have been exploring the use of thermoplastic composite materials for wind turbines for several years, but they have only just begun to scrape the surface of how these materials perform underwater. For the first time in history, thermoplastic composite blades, which have the potential to revolutionize the marine energy industry, are being tested on a large-scale tidal power turbine.
Energy Industry

Jericho Energy Ventures Participates in U.S. Department of Energy Hydrogen Earthshot Program RFI

Participation Aimed at Advancing Breakthrough Zero-Emission DCC™ Hydrogen Boiler Technology for Industrial and Commercial Applications. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has submitted research and informational materials pertaining to the patented, breakthrough Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Earthshot Hydrogen Program's Request for Information (RFI).
Energy Industry

‘Blue hydrogen’ more carbon-intensive than gas and coal

A study by Cornell and Stanford University researchers has found that – despite being touted as an environmentally friendly approach to heating – blue hydrogen has a carbon footprint significantly greater than natural gas, coal and diesel. Hydrogen is a potentially zero-carbon fuel source, producing just heat and water when...
Energy Industry

Investigating Materials for Safe, Secure Nuclear Energy

A longstanding interest in radiation’s effects on metals has drawn Michael Short into new areas such as nuclear security and microreactors. Michael Short came to MIT in the fall of 2001 as an 18-year-old first-year who grew up in Boston’s North Shore. He immediately felt at home, so much so that he’s never really left. It’s not that Short has no interest in exploring the world beyond the confines of the Institute, as he is an energetic and venturesome fellow. It’s just that almost everything he hopes to achieve in his scientific career can, in his opinion, be best pursued at this university.
Business

Jacobs to design and install radiation safety system for ITER fusion reactor

US engineer Jacobs has been picked to design and deliver the first-plasma radiological environmental monitoring system, which will be vital to safeguarding the health of workers at the ITER fusion experiment in southern France. The aim is to protect them against ionizing radiation that may be emitted by the torus...
Economy

Cornwall firm to build commercial EVs in the UK from 2023

A Cornwall-based electric vehicle start-up has revealed its plan to produce ‘next-generation’ commercial vehicles on a new, state-of-the-art platform that minimises weight and costs. Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WECV), headquartered in St Columb Major, has outlined plans to build up to 5000 commercial EVs per year from 2023, using a...
Aerospace & Defense

N7: Fuel Reactors

A vital depot has gone silent, leaving allied fleets short on desperately needed fuel. Investigate the depot and get it operational again. This will be added to your Journal when you finish Priority: Geth Dreadnought and speak to Traynor. Walkthrough. The point of conflict for this N7 mission lies deep...
Industry

Long-Theorized Neutron-Clustering Effect in Nuclear Reactors Demonstrated for First Time

Long-theorized phenomenon observed in a working reactor could improve reactor safety, according to a new study. For the first time, the long-theorized neutron-clustering effect in nuclear reactors has been demonstrated, which could improve reactor safety and create more accurate simulations, according to a new study recently published in the journal Nature Communications Physics.
Idaho State

Project To Build Small Module Nuclear Reactors In SE Idaho Downsizes

A project to build small modular nuclear reactors in southern Idaho has been downsized from 12 modules to six. The downsizing of the NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems small modular reactor project will increase the price of power from $55 per megawatt hour to $58. This triggered an unexpected offramp in the project and allowed municipalities still involved to pull out by the end of July.
Energy Industry
The Hill

Fusion power and public-private partnerships

As the debate continues in Washington about the best ways to create high-quality, family-sustaining jobs, strengthen our nation’s leadership as the world’s “idea factory,” and finally achieve net-zero emissions, a solution that helps address each goal is readily apparent: fusion energy. Recent breakthroughs in fusion research indicate that this long-promised...
Energy Industry

gas-cooled reactor

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) has resumed operation of the High-Temperature Test Reactor (HTTR) in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture. The small prototype reactor becomes the first Japanese gas-cooled reactor to restart following the introduction of new safety regulations. The HTTR reactor (Image: JAEA) The 30 MWt graphite-moderated helium gas-cooled reactor...

