The Race to Build a Commercial Fusion Reactor

A longstanding interest in radiation’s effects on metals has drawn Michael Short into new areas such as nuclear security and microreactors. Michael Short came to MIT in the fall of 2001 as an 18-year-old first-year who grew up in Boston’s North Shore. He immediately felt at home, so much so that he’s never really left. It’s not that Short has no interest in exploring the world beyond the confines of the Institute, as he is an energetic and venturesome fellow. It’s just that almost everything he hopes to achieve in his scientific career can, in his opinion, be best pursued at this university.