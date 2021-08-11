SH 18 resurfacing progresses in Lincoln County; ODOT plans SH-66 project

Work on a $3 million resurfacing project between Meeker and Chandler on SH 18 is progressing, while a $7 million project for SH-66 in Lincoln County has just been awarded. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports SH-18 is being intermittently narrowed to one lane, with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic daily between US-62 in Meeker and SH-66 in Chandler while that project is ongoing.