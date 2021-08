The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary moratorium on evictions that covers renters in areas with high levels of coronavirus transmission. The new order, which replaces the previous federal ban that lapsed on Saturday, expires on October 3 and applies to renters in counties that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of Covid-19 spread, which includes all of New York City. While New York’s most recent state order halted evictions through the end of August, the new CDC moratorium provides renters an extra month of protection from eviction.