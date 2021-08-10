Auburn school board meets Wednesday; public hearing for charter school

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's next meeting will deviate from its regular Tuesday night schedule. The meeting will be held Wednesday, according to the agenda, available on the district's website. Auburn board meetings are usually held on Tuesdays, normally every two weeks. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Auburn High School Library, but the agenda includes a 6:30 p.m. public hearing regarding notice of receipt and pending actions on a new charter school proposal. There will be an overview of the proposed charter school application and time for comments and questions from the public. This hearing will also be held in the library.