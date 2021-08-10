Cancel
Gloucester, MA

(Video) Reminder – this weekend, the Cape Ann Artisans Mini-Tour on Tax Free Day

Cover picture for the articleCape Ann Artisans Announce Summer Mini-Tour August 14th. A select group of Cape Ann Artisans will participate in a special summer Mini-Tour and open their studios to the public for one day, Saturday, August 14th. All but one studio (see list below) will open from 9AM-4PM. The tour is self-guided, free and open to the public, and includes nine unique locations around Gloucester and Rockport. The Mini-Tour breaks down into various genres with distinct styles for each artisan – three studios that focus on a wide array of ceramic arts, three distinct jewelry artists, two painters – covering oils and mixed media, and one mosaic artist. You can pre-meet the artists by watching their one-minute cameo videos that can be found on the Cape Ann Artisans website. The tour coincides with Massachusetts Tax Free Weekend. Any retail items up to $2,500 that are bought in Massachusetts for personal use qualify for exemption.

Comments / 0

