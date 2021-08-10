WilCo struggles with COVID-19 surge

Two different metrics show that cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly in Alexandria, while 31% of the city’s residents age 12 and older remain totally unvaccinated. Two weeks ago, Alexandria was in the “substantial” COVID-19 transmission category, which is between 50 and 99.99 of new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. But the city was barely over the 50-case threshold at 56.64 cases in the week leading up to the July 29 issue of the Alexandria Times. As of Wednesday, Alexandria’s seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 residents had increased by 20, to 76.74 per day.