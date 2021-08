SAITAMA, Japan — Breanna Stewart has it all figured out. She was a first-time Olympian in Rio at 21. The one-year delay in staging the Tokyo Games puts her at 26 now, and she’d be 29 at Paris in 2024. Doing the math, she calculated she can not only match teammates Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird by playing in five women’s Olympic basketball tournaments, but can outdo them in one respect: She would be younger in her fifth Games than Taurasi, 39, and Bird, 40, are here.