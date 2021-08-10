Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Salomon Appoints New President

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmer Sports Corp. announced the planned appointment of Franco Fogliato as president and CEO of Salomon. The appointment will be effective no later than March 15, 2022. Fogliato will be charged with leading its international business. “As we enter this next phase of growth for Salomon, we are thrilled to...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Salomon Appoints#Amer Sports Corp#Columbia Sportswear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
akbizmag.com

Sitnasuak Financial Services Appoints Elliott as President

Sitnasuak Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sitnasuak Native Corporation, is pleased to announce Sharon K. Elliott has been hired as President, overseeing the operations of both Fidelity Title Agency of Alaska and Mat-Su Title Agency. Elliott’s diverse financial background in Alaska and Washington State includes eighteen years of...
Economyoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Amer Sports Names Sporting Goods Industry Executive Franco Fogliato President and CEO of Salomon

HELENSKI – August 10th, 2021 – Amer Sports Corporation (“Amer Sports”) today announced the appointment of outdoor sporting goods and sportswear industry executive, and seasoned global operator Franco Fogliato to the role of President and CEO for Salomon, the global outdoor brand specializing in footwear, apparel and winter sports equipment. The appointment is effective no later than March 15th, 2022. In this new role, Fogliato will lead the Salomon global expansion to become a leading outdoor brand, mountain inspired.
Businesssgbonline.com

Prana Appoints Director Of North American Sales

“Christian is a great fit for this position both internally for the Prana team and our specialty outdoor and lifestyle accounts,” said Marcie Peters, vice president, global sales, Prana. “His commitment to work and his energy makes him as much the type of person you look forward to being around as it does someone you want to do business with. He’s a terrific advocate for his customers and how we can better serve them. This is a win-win for Prana and our customers.”
Boulder, COsgbonline.com

RovR Names CEO

RovR announced outdoor industry veteran Chris Sword would be joining the company as its new chief executive officer. Founded in 2016 and based in Boulder, CO, Sword makes mobile coolers. Sword’s hiring comes on the heels of RovR securing its latest round of financing this summer. RovR founder Tom DeFrancia will assume the position of founder and chief innovation officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hard Rock International Appoints Kimberly Manna As New Senior Vice President Of Retail And Licensing

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock, one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces the appointment of Kimberly Manna as Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing. In her new role, Manna will draw on more than three decades of experience in the retail industry, including work with companies such as Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers, to drive brand exposure and customer reach through engaging partnerships and various licensing opportunities. Manna will report directly to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.
Businesssgbonline.com

Nautilus Appoints Chief Legal Officer

Nautilus Inc. announced that it has hired Alan Chan as its chief legal officer effective August 2. Chan will lead all aspects of Nautilus’ global legal strategy, including corporate governance and compliance, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property. The company also announced the appointment of Sarah Jones, formerly corporate controller, to principal accounting officer.
BusinessConfectionary News

NCA appoints Brian M McKeon as new Senior Vice President of Public Policy

McKeon brings extensive experience in US policymaking and regulatory process, as well as a diverse political network and understanding of the issues the confectionery industry faces today. The NCA said McKeon’s remit will be to lead the association’s government affairs strategy, oversee grassroots activities, manage the CandyPAC - the confectionery...
Businesssgbonline.com

SDS Imports Appoints CEO

SDS Imports announced it has appointed Tim Mulverhill, a 16-year veteran of the firearms industry, as chief executive officer. Mulverhill will be responsible for restructuring the company to expand its domestic manufacturing, drive brand strategy and focus on its import arm. Drawing on his manufacturing experience as COO at Samson...
Businesssgbonline.com

Columbia Sportswear EVP Omni-Channel To Resign

Columbia Sportswear Co. announced that Franco Fogliato, executive vice president, global omni-channel, will resign from his position effective after a brief transition period ending September 3, 2021. Timothy Boyle, Columbia Sportswear Company’s chief executive officer stated, “During his tenure at Columbia, Franco helped power growth in the Columbia brand, bringing...
BusinessForConstructionPros.com

Atlas Copco Power Technique North America Appoints New President, Vice President

Atlas Copco Power Technique has appointed Wouter Vlamynck as president and general manager and Abhijeet Jain as vice president and business line manager of Power and Flow, both effective June 1. Vlamynck originally joined the Atlas Copco Group 20 years ago after graduating from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Leuven, Belgium....
martechseries.com

Digimarc Appoints Mignon Senuta as Vice President

Veteran communications professional will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Engagement & Corporate Communications. Digimarc Corporation, creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced it has appointed Mignon Senuta as VP, ESG Engagement and Corporate Communications. This is a new leadership position and the first executive appointment under Riley McCormack who was named President and CEO earlier this year. Senuta will spearhead the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and unify all stakeholder engagement and corporate communications, including media relations, investor relations, government and public affairs, and executive and internal communications.
Businessharrisondaily.com

AP appoints Daisy Veerasingham as agency's president and CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press appointed Daisy Veerasingham, its executive vice president and chief operating officer, as the news cooperative’s president and CEO on Tuesday, setting her up …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Businesswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Shelf Engine Appoints Kane McCord as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Kane McCord, most recently COO of the mobile shopping app Ibotta, has joined Shelf Engine as its new president and chief revenue officer, the Seattle-based food supply chain software company said. McCord brings nearly two decades of executive leadership to this role and will be leading the Sales, Customer Success,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana appoints new president of its group, military, specialty businesses

Humana has promoted Sue Schick to president of the health insurer's group, military and specialty businesses, effective Sept. 1. She will succeed Chris Hunter, who decided to leave the company at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities, an Aug. 2 news release said. Ms. Schick joined Humana's...
NFLmartechseries.com

Identiv Appoints Amir Khoshniyati as Vice President of Business Development, Americas

Experienced NFC, IoT, and Digital Identity Executive Joins Identiv to Bolster the Company’s Growing Investment in the RFID Market. Identiv, Inc., a global leader in digital identification and security, today announced the addition of Amir Khoshniyati as Vice President of Business Development, Americas for the company’s radio frequency identification (RFID) technology solutions. Khoshniyati’s appointment to this newly created role is part of the company’s investment in growing its RFID sales team by 50% by the end of 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Windtree Appoints Randall White, Ph.D., As Vice President, Clinical Program Management

WARRINGTON, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced the appointment of Randall White, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical Program Management, reporting to Steve Simonson, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Windtree.
Beauty & Fashionmodernsalon.com

Keratin Complex Appoints New Color Sales Director and Promotes Exec to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations

Industry veteran Judith Hauberich-Hansen has been named Keratin Complex Color Sales Director effective August 2021, the company announces. With more than 30 years of international experience as a colorist, lead stylist and educator in the industry, Hauberich-Hansen has been a sought-after educator for Keratin Complex for the past 13 years. Most recently, she was a lead stylist at D’Dami Salon & Spa in La Grange Park, IL.
Businesssgbonline.com

Eotech Appoints Product Manager

Eotech appointed Aaron Hampton to product manager. In this position, Hampton will be the liaison between Eotech’s Engineering and Product Management departments and will drive new product opportunities through its phase-gated process. Hampton has extensive experience in product development and product line management as a consultant for numerous firearm and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Conn's (CONN) has appointed Chandra Holt as the Company's new CEO and President

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced it has appointed Chandra Holt as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective August 9, 2021. She will also join Conn's Board of Directors increasing the number of directors to nine. Ms. Holt's appointment as Chief Executive Officer and President of Conn's follows the Board's multi-year succession planning process. Ms. Holt succeeds Norm Miller, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.
Horsham, PAsgbonline.com

Mission First Tactical Hires Head of Product Management And Innovation

Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT), based in Horsham, PA, hired Bobby McGee as its executive vice president of product management & innovation. McGee joins the company with over 24 years of experience as a designer in the holster market. In his new position, McGee will provide overall direction to new product design and development and create strategic initiatives for its product lines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy