Salomon Appoints New President

Veteran communications professional will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Engagement & Corporate Communications. Digimarc Corporation, creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced it has appointed Mignon Senuta as VP, ESG Engagement and Corporate Communications. This is a new leadership position and the first executive appointment under Riley McCormack who was named President and CEO earlier this year. Senuta will spearhead the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and unify all stakeholder engagement and corporate communications, including media relations, investor relations, government and public affairs, and executive and internal communications.
Comments / 0