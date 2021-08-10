Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons Starting Lineup: Locks, fringe, potential break-ins

By Duncan Smith
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons have a new-look roster after drafting Cade Cunningham and signing Kelly Olynyk and Trey Lyles in free agency. As a result, this 20-win team from a season ago is going to have a new starting lineup, with additions in several spots. Let’s take a look at how that starting lineup should shake out, beginning with the locks to start. We’ll then look at fringe candidates to break into the starting lineup, as well as fringe candidates.

hoopshabit.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Trey Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#The Detroit Pistons#Pistons Starting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Should Olynyk or Stewart be in the starting lineup?

The Detroit Pistons have made some key additions this offseason, including forward/center Kelly Olynyk, who signed for 3 years/$37 million the first day of free agency. I think Olynyk was a great signing for a number of reasons, namely that he can spread the floor, provides an additional scoring option and is on a low-cost contract whose third year is not guaranteed.
NBAInsideHoops

Detroit Pistons re-sign guard Rodney McGruder

The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guard Rodney McGruder. McGruder, 6-4, 205, tallied averages of 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists in 12.1 minutes over 16 games (two starts) with Detroit in 2020-21. The five-year NBA veteran shot .529 from the field and .458 from 3-point range a season ago. McGruder was acquired by Detroit from the L.A. Clippers as part of a three-team trade that also included the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 19, 2020.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should Detroit Pistons punt on tough roster decisions?

There is a crowd of players are looking to gain a spot on the Detroit Pistons roster. The team can make some tough choices now, or simply punt and delay until training camp. While there has been much discussion about who will be the Detroit Pistons roster with the draft, free agency and summer league all coming one on top of another, officially, the Pistons have a long time before they need to make final decisions.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Film Room: How the Pistons can make the most of Luka Garza's 3-point shot

The player who grabbed the most attention in the Pistons' draft class was always going to be the one they picked in the first round. Regardless of whether they selected Cade Cunningham, someone else, or traded the first pick, the story surrounding the first pick is just too juicy to be passed over by anyone or anything else. Picking up Luka Garza in the second round was a faint rumble in comparison, despite the clamoring that would have surrounded his acquisition by most other teams.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy