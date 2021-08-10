Pistons Starting Lineup: Locks, fringe, potential break-ins
The Detroit Pistons have a new-look roster after drafting Cade Cunningham and signing Kelly Olynyk and Trey Lyles in free agency. As a result, this 20-win team from a season ago is going to have a new starting lineup, with additions in several spots. Let’s take a look at how that starting lineup should shake out, beginning with the locks to start. We’ll then look at fringe candidates to break into the starting lineup, as well as fringe candidates.hoopshabit.com
Comments / 0