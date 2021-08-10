Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Platteville to near Menominee, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, New Diggings, South Wayne, Waldwick, Fayette, Lamont, Hollandale, Gratiot, Calamine, Lead Mine, Yellowstone Lake St Park and Woodford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH