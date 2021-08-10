Todd Dulaney Launches Music Production Company for Rising Artists

ARC Music Festival is coming up quickly so we’ve curated some of the artists who are set to that the stage that you seriously shouldn’t miss. The summer is heating up in Chicago, and there are even more festivals than ever before as ARC Music Festival is set to make its debut at the beginning of September. On Labor Day Weekend, September 4-5, some of the industry’s top house and techno artists will be traveling from all over the world to take attendees on the ride of their lives in the birthplace of house music.