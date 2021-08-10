Cancel
Chicago, IL

Todd Dulaney Launches Music Production Company for Rising Artists

By GMA
gospelmusic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, IL, August 10, 2021 – Grammy-nominated gospel artist Todd Dulaney has launched a subscription-based music production company, DulaneyLand Music, to provide accessible, affordable, and customized services to artists. From pre-launch, DulaneyLand Music already boasts 500+ paid artist subscribers and is actively catering to 76 clients, meeting song production needs, and crafting marketing campaigns.

