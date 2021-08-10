Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Ebro, Southport, Fountain, Seminole Hills, Singer Road, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Holmes Valley, Gainer Spring, Millers Ferry, Bennett, Youngstown, Porter Lake, Brannonville, Vicksburg, Majette, Nixon and Bayhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH