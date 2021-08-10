Torch Run Tees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota athletes are preparing to compete on the national stage, but they need a little help to get there. The Burnsville Blast are a Special Olympics softball team that has grown in recent years. WCCO spoke with coach Ryan Petrich, who said there were only eight athletes when he joined nine years ago. Now, there are more than 60 players across three softball teams. “These kids are more than just like athletes, they’re kind of like a family for us, like brothers and sisters, you know,” Petrich said. “We always hang out with each other, go to parties,...