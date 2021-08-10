Johnson County 2021 Fair Awards
Goat AwardsAward Friday Night @ YES 4-H/FFA Awards ProgramAward @ ShowRecipient FFA Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Shawn & Raelynn MillerBanner-Stotz EquipmentLance Rabel Res FFA Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Hole in the Wall Crago FamilyBanner-Stotz EquipmentLane Rabel Senior Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Dull Knife Ag-M. AllisonBanner-Stotz EquipmentLance Rabel Res. Senior Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Big Horn MeatBanner-Stotz EquipmentBrenham McWhorter Intermediate Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Johnson County AviationBanner-Stotz EquipmentLane Rabel Res. Int. Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Coda GlassBanner-Stotz EquipmentKadia Miller Junior Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Johnson County AviationBanner-Stotz EquipmentBritnee Dewitt Res. Junior Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Verity Group CPABanner-Stotz EquipmentKenzie Miller Champion Market GoatBuckle-River Bottom BoersBanner-Kevin & Becky RodriguezLane Rabel Reserve Champion Market GoatTwisted X Footwear-ReRideBanner-Kevin & Becky RodriguezLane Rabel Champion Breeding Meat Goat Banner-Johnson County AviationLance Rabel Res. Champion Breeding Meat Goat Banner-Johnson County AviationLane Rabel Champion Dairy Goat Banner-JC AviationJasmine Cortes Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Banner-JC AviationEmma Pehringer Overall Breeding GoatBuckle-Rabel Brothers Show GoatsBanner-MTRLance Rabel Reserve Breeding Goat Banner-Range TelephoneLane Rabel State Fair Trips Intermediate Goat Showman Junior Goat Showman Senior Goat Showman.sheridanmedia.com
