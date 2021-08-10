Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, WY

Johnson County 2021 Fair Awards

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoat AwardsAward Friday Night @ YES 4-H/FFA Awards ProgramAward @ ShowRecipient FFA Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Shawn & Raelynn MillerBanner-Stotz EquipmentLance Rabel Res FFA Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Hole in the Wall Crago FamilyBanner-Stotz EquipmentLane Rabel Senior Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Dull Knife Ag-M. AllisonBanner-Stotz EquipmentLance Rabel Res. Senior Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Big Horn MeatBanner-Stotz EquipmentBrenham McWhorter Intermediate Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Johnson County AviationBanner-Stotz EquipmentLane Rabel Res. Int. Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Coda GlassBanner-Stotz EquipmentKadia Miller Junior Goat ShowmanshipBuckle-Johnson County AviationBanner-Stotz EquipmentBritnee Dewitt Res. Junior Goat ShowmanshipKey chain-Verity Group CPABanner-Stotz EquipmentKenzie Miller Champion Market GoatBuckle-River Bottom BoersBanner-Kevin & Becky RodriguezLane Rabel Reserve Champion Market GoatTwisted X Footwear-ReRideBanner-Kevin & Becky RodriguezLane Rabel Champion Breeding Meat Goat Banner-Johnson County AviationLance Rabel Res. Champion Breeding Meat Goat Banner-Johnson County AviationLane Rabel Champion Dairy Goat Banner-JC AviationJasmine Cortes Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Banner-JC AviationEmma Pehringer Overall Breeding GoatBuckle-Rabel Brothers Show GoatsBanner-MTRLance Rabel Reserve Breeding Goat Banner-Range TelephoneLane Rabel State Fair Trips Intermediate Goat Showman Junior Goat Showman Senior Goat Showman.

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Johnson County, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#State Fair#Coda#Goat Awardsaward#Showmanshipkey#Equipmentlane#Allisonbanner#Boersbanner Kevin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy