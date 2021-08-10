Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Biker Travels Cross Country To Raise Money For Two Food Banks & Bring Awareness To Food Insecurities

By Rachael Cardin
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5dpG_0bNjHYBb00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the Maryland Food Bank has seen an 88 percent increase for families in need. People who have never been food insecure, until now, are coming to the Food Bank for help.

AJ Robinson, an Arbutus/Catonsville native, decided to bring awareness to the issues of food insecurity by cycling across the country and raising money for the Maryland Food Bank and the Sunshine Division in Oregon.

“It was very humbling for me to have to ask people for food,” Robinson told WJZ outside the Maryland Food Bank as he finished up the last few hundred miles of the 3,600-mile trek.  He rides for people who do not have food on their table every day — without the help of nonprofits who, in turn, need our help.

“I grew up in an upper/middle-class home and I’ve never been hungry and I’ve never had to want for something and unfortunately there’s too many people in our community, especially in Baltimore, Maryland that do,” Robinson said.

From Fort Stevens, Oregon to Ocean City, Maryland, he biked — hitting 11 states. His 40-pound bike was weighed down with 80 pounds of gear so he could camp along his route.

“The natural beauty we’ve seen along the way has been really incredible but honestly it’s been the people I’ve met along the way. People in small towns, people who provided water for me, people who have given me meals when I was hungry and didn’t have access to resources,” Robinson said as he geared up to leave Catonsville and begin his final trip to Ocean City. He is expected to arrive Friday.

He added that this ride and the challenges he faced gave him a deeper appreciation for the mission he is on. “It’s really furthered my passion to help provide more support for the community, trying to gather support from everybody you can.”

In total, he has raised $13,500 of his $20,000 goal thanks to donations and generous gifts from his 12 sponsors. He plans to split the amount between The Sunshine Division, a nonprofit in Oregon, along with the Maryland Food Bank once he hits his goal.

He worked at the food bank between 2015-2016 and said the organization has always been dear to his heart.

On Facebook, he goes by AJ Robinson and you can follow his journey on Instagram.  T o donate to the cause, visit his gofundme .

“You can make a large scale impact like AJ did, but you can also make a five dollar monthly payment or one-time contribution in whatever amount you can provide. It is really going to make a difference for our families in need for the months ahead,” said Maryland Food Bank Emily Hamsher Kindred, Director of Annual Funds.

Robinson will leave Catonsville Wednesday and head into Delaware before arriving in Ocean City on Friday at Pickles Pub — a sponsor since day one.

Comments / 1

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Ocean City, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
State
Oregon State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Food Banks#Charity#Wjz#The Maryland Food Bank#The Food Bank#Arbutus Catonsville#The Sunshine Division#Aj#Annual Funds#Pickles Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Community fridges help fight food insecurity in Baltimore City

Community fridges exist in cities around the United States and now Baltimore has two, and the city's first in Greenmount West. WBAL-TV 11 News had a chance to check out the innovative way to combat food insecurity. Paul King and Willie Sinclair make the trip to the Baltimore Community Fridge...
Charitiesspectrumlocalnews.com

Local program addressing food insecurity during pandemic

At the Unity House food pantry, Mike Maloney and his staff typically serve individuals in need with boxes of food every 30 days. With food insecurity increasing during the pandemic, people have been able to utilize the pantry as much as once a week. “We’ve had a real surge in...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Online grocery ordering for food insecure coming soon

A new online grocery delivery program, that debuted earlier this month in southeastern Minnesota, is making it easier for those having difficulty accessing food using food shelves traditional distribution methods or want more privacy than they afford. To help, Channel One Regional Food Bank announced Aug. 2 that it will...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Medical System Pledges $1.2M To Ease Food Insecurity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System is committing $1.2 million to address food insecurity issues in communities across the state that are served by the organization’s 13 hospitals. The hospitals have been working to address food insecurity issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the financial commitment, some of the 29,000 employees in the system also will volunteer to help pack or distribute food in local communities, officials said. Feed America estimates nearly 11% of Marylanders were food insecure before the start of the pandemic, which translates to roughly 380,000 people. The pandemic only deepened the need for...
Charitiesdailyrecordnews.com

In memory of 9/11: Firefighters cycling cross country to show support, raise money

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are this September, and firefighters from the West Coast want to raise money and show their support. For two former Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue firefighters, this means partnering with approximately 15 retired or active firefighters to ride their bicycles across the country to New York, raising money the entire time.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Feast of Caring returns, raises $53,000 for food bank

Attendance at the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 28th annual Feast of Caring might have been down from prior years, but donations from Wednesday’s event topped expectations. The food bank set a goal of $46,900 for this year’s event, and ended with a total of $53,097, said Theresa Mangapora, the organization’s executive director.
Southaven, MSDeSoto Times Today

Bikers brave heat to raise money for Palmer Home For Children

High nineties mercury and a heat index that made it feel like 110 degrees did not deter area Harley bikers from turning out for a Poker Run to support an area non-profit that assists troubled youths. More than a dozen bikers joined DeSoto County Ghostbusters at Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson in...
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

School donates garden to help fight food insecurity

A local Fairfax County school is turning over its garden to help families in the county fight food insecurity. Rayanne Pirozzi, Environmental Educator, and Linda Gonzalez, a parent of a student in the county, talk to FOX 5 about the initiative to give back to the community through connecting with nature.
Duncan, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Grant money eases workload for volunteers at food bank

Duncan residents will notice some more changes at the Duncan Food Bank of First Southern Baptist Church this week. Thanks to a new grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee County, more concrete will poured around the facility. The United Way awarded the Gale Avenue food bank $12,000...
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Veteran taking cross country bike trip to raise awareness for mental health

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One Marine Corp veteran is raising awareness and support for the Wounded Warrior Project in a big way. Nick Novotny is riding his bike 4,000 miles across the country from Tillamook, Oregon to Glenside, Pennsylvania. He's following the TransAmerica bicycle routes. "I’m going to modify it in Kentucky. I’m hopping on The post Veteran taking cross country bike trip to raise awareness for mental health appeared first on KRDO.
Charitiestalbotspy.org

UMMS Announces $1.2 Million Commitment To Address Food Insecurity

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) today announced a $1.2 million commitment to address food insecurity issues in the communities across the state which are served by the organization’s 13 hospitals. UMMS is working with the Maryland Food Bank, the Capital Area Food Bank, Moveable Feast and Meals on...
CharitiesPosted by
MONTCO.Today

C&N Employees Raise More Than $129,000 for Local Food Banks

From left: C&N's Michele Delong, Karen Blackwell, Hannah Jackson, Shelley D’Haene, and Brandi Nowakowski. C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program has raised $129,129, which will provide more than 775,000 meals to the community through its partnership with area food banks. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N employees collected 3,012...
Grovetown, GAWJBF.com

Some military members and veterans experience food insecurity

WASHINGTON (WJBF) – Ceretta Smith grew up in a military family and later joined the army. Smith, a Grovetown city council member, started as a private first class. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. “Had a cute little sports car and...
Powder River County, MTpowderriverexaminer.com

Food Bank Seeking Donations

The Powder River County Food Bank relies on the generosity and support of our community in order to have a thriving and successful program. We have noticed an increase in the use of the food bank in the last month. Therefore, we are asking for donations. Do you have extra fruit or vegetables in your garden? Do you have an over-abundance of eggs? Eggs are always a hot item in the food bank. Perhaps you will be purchasing an animal at the upcoming 4-H livestock sale. If so, would you consider donating some to the food bank? There are funds available to pay for the processing if you choose to donate the meat to the food bank. Meat is not donated very often to the food bank. It is a readily available source of protein for the people who may otherwise not get it. As an added benefit, your donation may be tax deductible.
Illinois Statemetropolisplanet.com

Regional Food Summit addressing food insecurity across southern Illinois

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, more than 45,000 — or 14.3% of — southern Illinoisans struggle with having enough food to eat and rely on the region’s 95 food pantries. The food insecurity rates among children range by county from 17.9% to 29.5%, translating to over 12,000 hungry children in southern Illinois.

Comments / 1

Community Policy