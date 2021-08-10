Cancel
Weather

Why Your Phone and Radio are Going to Buzz Wednesday Afternoon

By Dan Alexander
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
You will hear a cacophony of buzzes and beeps on Wednesday afternoon when FEMA does a nationwide test of both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The alert system's nationwide purpose is to send urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster. It can also be activated by local and state agencies regionally for Amber Alerts and severe weather requires a nationwide test every three years.

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
TechnologyFast Company

FEMA emergency alert: Here’s what to know about those cell-phone and TV warnings

Your cell phone or the cell phone of someone you’re near may sound a loud alarm this afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts at 2:20 p.m. ET to make sure the warning systems are ready to handle a large-scale or national emergency and if not, to make any technological upgrades.
Cell Phonessusanvillestuff.com

We Are Going to Have to Dial What? Big Changes Coming to Your Phone

On July 16th, 2020, the FCC adopted rules to establish the three-digit number ‘988’ as the new, nationwide, easy-to-remember phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. To ensure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, phone companies will be required to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that both use seven-digit dialing and use 988 as the first three numbers in seven-digit phone numbers.
Politicsdownbeach.com

Nationwide test of Emergency Alert System scheduled for Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct nationwide testing of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) Wednesday, Aug. 11. Both tests will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed...
TechnologyPosted by
Syracuse.com

FEMA emergency alert test today: Time, what to expect, how to get message on your phone

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency alert system today, sending messages to radios, televisions and, for some, cell phones. The emergency alert system, or EAS, test will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. It will include messages sent to radios and televisions as well as Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEA, for those who have opted in on their cell phones.
TechnologyPosted by
Indy100

Why FEMA blasted emergency alert tone on phones, TVs and radios across nation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent alerts to people’s phones, TVs and radios on Wednesday afternoon – to test its national emergency alert systems.At 2:20pm (ET), FEMA sent the alert to those who have opted-in to receive the test via their phones, and it lasted a minute.The national test consisted of two portions which will test Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS).Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones...
Cell PhonesPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

You’re Going To Get An Emergency Alert System Check on Your Phone Today

If you listen to KISS FM or watch tv you have no doubt heard Emergency Alert System checks. That terrifying tone that the play at the beginning used to scare the hell out of me when I was a kid and it still makes me want to run and hide under the bed now that I'm an adult. Well, maybe not under the bed because demons live there and they'll drag me to the underworld if I go under there but that's a story for another article. We're talking about the Emergency Alert System check. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting one today and even though it's just a test, conspiracy theorists have already said it is the herald of the end of the world.
Politicsnewspressnow.com

National public alert test set for Wednesday

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will test the nation's public alert and warning system at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. The test will make sure the Emergency Alert System can receive and convey a national message through radio, television and messages to cell phones. 1:34. Updated...
Cell Phoneskibskbov.com

Your Phone Will Go Crazy Tomorrow (Aug. 11)

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) between 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. TV and radio broadcast will be interrupted for a few seconds. However cell phones will go crazy with a loud tone, vibration, and a text message advising of the test.
Technologykomando.com

What’s that sound? Why your phone, TV and radio are blaring today

Later today, your devices will erupt in cacophonous noise. Your TV and radio will ring. Even your smartphone will start blasting. Don’t be alarmed when your devices start blaring in unison. Although it sounds like something out of a scary science fiction novel, there’s nothing to be frightened about. You’re not getting hacked or attacked — it’s just the government reaching out. (And, no, it’s not a scam, although there have been government emergency alert system scams in the past.)
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
Technologythelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: No Verizon landline phone service in West Gate

Submitted. It looks like Westgate does not have any Verizon landline service since last night. Everyone is calling Verizon and they’re being told that they’re the first time that they know about it. I know I called early this morning and I have two tickets out for repair. People are...

