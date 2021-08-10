Adena CEO accused of abusing position for family member’s surgery

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chief Executive Officer of southern Ohio’s largest medical group is accused of using his position to influence surgeries and their waitlists. Adena Medical Group’s CEO Jeff Graham had a family member who was having surgery on Friday, according to an online posting. Another person, who was present for surgery that day, said there were seven people on the waitlist for orthopedic surgery, and that the time assigned to each patient for surgery was “first come, first serve.”