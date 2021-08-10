Cancel
Logan County, CO

‘Tail Wagging’ fun at the Logan County Fair

By Callie Jones
Cover picture for the articleThere was no shortage of tails wags Saturday as Sterling Lions Club’s annual Friendly Dog’s ‘Tail Wagging’ Contest returned to the Logan County Fair. This popular event was begun over 50 years ago, with the idea coming from former county agent and Lion Jim Read. The contest is open to all dogs. While a couple of the dogs this year technically didn’t have tails, that doesn’t disqualify them, it’s merely considered a handicap and in both cases, it was obvious just how much that dog would be wagging its tail if they had one.

