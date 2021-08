South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is under pressure from educators and community leaders in her state over a proposed school curriculum that eliminates many draft sections related to Native American history.The row comes as Republican statehouses and governors – Ms Noem included – rail against the notion that history curricula should include subjects such as racism, slavery or the theft of land from Native peoples.The latest bone of contention in South Dakota is a document recently released by the South Dakota Department of Education setting out content standards for social studies teachers. The standards were informed by recommendations from...