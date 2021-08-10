Local Olympic broadcaster says Japanese were gracious hosts

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford’s Peter Graves is back from Japan after covering the Tokyo Olympics over the past two weeks. Tokyo was the sports broadcaster’s 12th Olympic Games. This time around, he was a public address announcer for road cycling, one of the few events that allowed spectators. The summer games were delayed a year because of COVID-19. Graves was tested every day while he was in Japan. He says he credits the country’s organizing committee for pulling off the Games under difficult circumstances.