Local Olympic broadcaster says Japanese were gracious hosts

By Adam Sullivan
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford’s Peter Graves is back from Japan after covering the Tokyo Olympics over the past two weeks. Tokyo was the sports broadcaster’s 12th Olympic Games. This time around, he was a public address announcer for road cycling, one of the few events that allowed spectators. The summer games were delayed a year because of COVID-19. Graves was tested every day while he was in Japan. He says he credits the country’s organizing committee for pulling off the Games under difficult circumstances.

