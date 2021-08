(WARREN, NJ) -- Arts Ed NJ, the performing arts affiliate for the National Association of State High School Associations (NFHS), has just released its September Forward Fall 2021 Guidance for Arts Education in Changing Conditions, which provides the most up-to-date policy guide for administrators, K-12 arts educators, and the community at large to ensure that students can take part in arts education programs safely and effectively as they prepare to resume in-person learning this fall.