Rock Breakdown with Sara: Concert Season Returns!

Bay Chamber Concerts pulls back the curtain on another season of live programming beginning Aug. 4 and running through the 22nd. An encompassing series of concerts, Bay Chamber is presenting familiar favorites such as Candlelit Baroque on Aug. 13 at the First Congregational Church in Camden alongside concerts featuring much-loved classical chamber music, as well as new compositions, genre defying ensembles and collaborations, a film screening with live music, and free outdoor community performances. With more than 40 artists and over 20 concerts, Bay Chamber’s summer series and Screen Door Music Festival represent a dynamic and exciting line up of events. New this season is their pricing structure which includes a sliding scale option for 21 and under and affordable tickets for young adults and adults. With these reductions in pricing, Bay Chamber aims to make concert programming more accessible to all community members.