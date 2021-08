Steve Lee has worked in public policy at all levels of government, including in Gov. Kate Brown's office most recently.Hillsboro has hired its first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion manager. In his new role, Steve Lee will evaluate policies and programs to make sure they don't exclude people, foster the diversity of the municipal workforce, and ensure staff have the knowledge and skills to advance racial equity in their work. Lee most recently worked as the affirmative action manager in Gov. Kate Brown's office, according to a Q&A posted on the Hillsboro city website announcing his hiring Monday, July 19. With...