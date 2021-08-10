Michigan Democrats promote climate resilience plan in wake of flooding
Detroit — Michigan Democratic legislators are proposing a massive spending plan on infrastructure after Metro Detroit's flooding earlier in the summer. The legislators met Tuesday at Manistique Community Treehouse to promote what they called a $5 billion Climate Resilience initiative to address flooding in Metro Detroit, which caused sewage backups, flooded homes and massive damage. No legislative proposal has been introduced, and no financing for the plan was outlined at the press conference.www.detroitnews.com
