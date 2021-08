The Fayette County Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting on July 26. All commissioners were present for the meeting. At the close of the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Joe Acker announced that he would be resigning his position on the commission. He turned in his paperwork to complete his resignation the next day. When asked later in the week about his resignation, Acker said that he enjoyed his time on the commission and felt that they had been successful in several areas. He also said that there were areas where they had not been as successful.