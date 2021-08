Some restaurants are designed from a tabula rasa, a complete blank slate with nothing more to go on than the client’s vision and the architects’ imagination. In many ways, this can be especially liberating because it doesn’t impose any limitations or constructs other than the footprint of the land, local ordinances and the laws of physics. However, it’s oftentimes more exciting to embrace the challenge of repurposing an existing space, creating something new and efficient while recognizing and highlighting the details and elements that give the space its authenticity and appeal.