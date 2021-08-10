Residents raising concerns after hit and run, several accidents on Granby Road
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hit and run incident captured on video in Chicopee has the community talking and is leading to concerns about the overall safety of the road. The underpass here on Granby Road was the scene of a hit and run, this past weekend. Residents said there's been an increase in accidents and dangerous driving conditions along this stretch of road. We checked it out for ourselves.www.westernmassnews.com
Comments / 3