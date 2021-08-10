‘We had to grow our way out of it’

Nicki Clarke retired at the end of last month as the executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts, only the second leader in the institution’s history. She sat down for an interview with former Congressman (and one of the CCA’s founding leaders) Paul Hodes on WKXL’s Capitol Closeup to reflect on some of the major challenges that the CCA has overcome – both early on and more recently in her tenure – to add a new venue, bring in new experiences, and become the hub of Concord’s downtown.