Buzz Oates arm sells nearly $100 million in local office properties

Welcome to Tuesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. In a recent social media post, the Beach Hut Deli sandwich chain said it's moving its Folsom restaurant, which is currently at 411 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 400. Beach Hut will relocate to a bigger space at 241 Blue Ravine Road in Folsom, which was long occupied by Ciro's Pizza Cafe. The relocated Beach Hut restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.