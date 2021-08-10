Cancel
Rancho Cordova, CA

Buzz Oates arm sells nearly $100 million in local office properties

By Ben van der Meer
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
In a single sale, eight office properties from North Natomas to Rancho Cordova to Downtown Sacramento have a new owner for nearly a nine-figure price.

Sacramento Business Journal

5 things to know, including some Folsom restaurant changes

Welcome to Tuesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. In a recent social media post, the Beach Hut Deli sandwich chain said it's moving its Folsom restaurant, which is currently at 411 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 400. Beach Hut will relocate to a bigger space at 241 Blue Ravine Road in Folsom, which was long occupied by Ciro's Pizza Cafe. The relocated Beach Hut restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.

