Top-Tier Tight Ends: Should Travis Kelce be a first-round fantasy pick? Is George Kittle or Darren Waller the No. 2 TE?

The Raiders are not overly concerned about Waller's ankle injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Waller would likely be available to suit up if the Raiders had a regular-season game this weekend, rather than a preseason matchup of far less importance, according to Fowler. The team simply appears to be taking a cautious approach to the star tight end's injury, which is a prudent strategy considering his key role on offense as quarterback Derek Carr's most trusted target. Even if Waller does end up sitting out Saturday's exhibition matchup against Seattle, he will have plenty of time to get back on the field before the Raiders' regular-season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 13.