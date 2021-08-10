SeaWorld Announces Craft Beer Festival

This looks like a great event. SeaWorld San Diego is bringing hops to roller coaster drops for the remainder of summer with an all-new Craft Beer Festival that’s safely spread out across more than 100 acres of expansive open-air grounds of the theme park. The festival will feature more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers, and cocktails with an impressive mix of domestic, international, and local California favorites. The event will be hosted on Saturdays and Sundays from August 14 through September 19 providing guests with plenty of brews, beverages, and bites spread out between 12 locations throughout the park, plus festive entertainment to keep the party going all day long.