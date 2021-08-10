Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SeaWorld Announces Craft Beer Festival

By About SKNR.net
Gareth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis looks like a great event. SeaWorld San Diego is bringing hops to roller coaster drops for the remainder of summer with an all-new Craft Beer Festival that’s safely spread out across more than 100 acres of expansive open-air grounds of the theme park. The festival will feature more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers, and cocktails with an impressive mix of domestic, international, and local California favorites. The event will be hosted on Saturdays and Sundays from August 14 through September 19 providing guests with plenty of brews, beverages, and bites spread out between 12 locations throughout the park, plus festive entertainment to keep the party going all day long.

sknr.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld San Diego#Food Drink#Beverages#Seaworld San Diego Park#Alesmith Brewing Company#Mother Earth Brew Co#Pizza Port#Societe Brewing#Stone Brewing#Thorn Brewing Co#Sierra Nevada#Elysian Brewing Company#The Craft Beer Festival#Ipa Bbq#Cotijas Cheese#German#Seaworld San Diego#Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy