Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley On The Rocky Path Forward For Infrastructure Bill

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy of Florida about the future of the infrastructure bill as it awaits a vote in the House of Representatives. This was the week that the Senate finally passed two measures critical to President Biden's agenda - the $1 trillion bipartisan hard infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget framework. And that was passed along party lines. It's packed with progressive policy initiatives left out of the bipartisan legislation, and it includes money to combat climate change, funding for universal preschool and sweeping reform of immigration law. Both packages now move to the House, but some Democrats still have questions and doubts about the cost of that larger bill. Florida Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is one of them. She joins us now.