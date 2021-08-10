Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley On The Rocky Path Forward For Infrastructure Bill

 3 days ago

The Senate has passed an infrastructure package worth more than $1.2 trillion dollars. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat of Massachusetts, about the hurdles ahead.

